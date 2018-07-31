Good day for gaming giants Sony and Nintendo, as they both top estimates

Tokyo — Nintendo and Sony both topped analysts’ estimates for quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

Nintendo got a boost from software higher software sales online, making up for weaker shipments of the Switch console, while Sony was lifted by strong sales of PlayStation games and growth in its music business.

Operating profit at Nintendo was ¥30.5bn ($274m) in the June quarter, compared with analysts’ average projection for ¥25.6bn.

Revenue, however, was ¥168bn, short of the average projection for ¥186.9bn.

The company maintained its full-year forecasts for profit, and for hardware and software sales.

The strong results are the latest twist for Nintendo, which has gone from one of Japan’s hottest stocks to a target for short-sellers — wiping out all its gains in the past year.

But with Switch software and hardware shipments holding up, new president Shuntaro Furukawa has a chance to focus on the launch of its highly anticipated online game service in September.

"The market is pricing an earnings decline from here on, but the only way that happens is if the Switch starts to decline sharply and it never sees growth again," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal said.

Nintendo sold 18-million Switch titles, up from 8.1-million last year, as more people downloaded games from the company’s more profitable online store.

Switch owners on average each bought 0.9 titles during the quarter, down from 1.7 titles last year. It sold 1.9-million Switch hardware units in the June quarter, slightly less than the 2-million seen in the same period a year earlier.

Nintendo sold 1.4 million Labo units during the quarter, meaning just 7% of Switch owners bought the new cardboard products.

Introduced in mid-April, the goal was to highlight the Wii’s physical gameplay features and boost the Switch’s popularity among children. Instead, many found the build-it-yourself Labo kits difficult to assemble and its games lacking engaging gameplay to keep kids coming back.

Revenue from smartphone games was ¥9.1bn in the quarter, unchanged from a year earlier.

The company has yet to provide details or a release date for its mobile racing game Mario Kart Tour, which was announced in February.

Sony

Sony, meanwhile, posted operating profit of ¥195bn ($1.75bn) in the June quarter, compared with analysts’ average projections for ¥145.4bn. Net income also topped their prediction at ¥226.5bn; the company raised its fiscal full-year forecast for net income by ¥20bn to ¥500bn.

Sony also benefited from a one-time gain on share sales of Spotify Technology.

The strong quarter should come as a relief to investors, who were caught flatfooted in April when new CEO Kenichiro Yoshida unveiled a dour full-year forecast, sending shares tumbling.

The stock has recovered since then as strong sales of a new God of War game and growth in music streaming reassured shareholders that the new boss could probably beat his projections.

"If you look past one-time items and just focus on their core business, it is still growing profits," Masahiro Wakasugi, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said prior to the release.

"How much the new games added to profit growth this quarter is important to gauge the rest of the year."

Revenue rose 5.1% to ¥1.95-trillion, topping the forecast for ¥1.87-trillion. Sony also raised its outlook for sales to ¥8.6-trillion from ¥8.3-trillion, citing higher than expected video-game sales.

In April, the company sold about a fifth of its 5.7% stake in Spotify when the music streaming giant went public.

Sony recorded a one-time gain of ¥501bn from the sale, and recorded an unrealised gain of $547m on the remaining shares it holds.

The remaining shares have a fair value of ¥95.3bn, and Sony has not said whether or when it could sell its remaining holding.

Bloomberg