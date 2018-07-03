Tata tipped to merge food, drinks

Mumbai — Tata Group, India’s biggest conglomerate, is evaluating a proposal to integrate its food and beverage businesses into a single company, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Mumbai-headquartered group is considering separating the salt and branded lentils businesses of Tata Chemicals and folding them into Tata Global Beverages, according to the sources, who asked not to be named because the information is private.

It is also weighing the merger of Tata Coffee, which owns coffee plantations and tea gardens, with the beverages company, and entering dairy, they said.

The proposal is part of chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s larger strategy to combine related businesses under a single umbrella to increase efficiency and simplify the conglomerate, which includes more than 100 independent operating companies. In April, the Tata group said it will create a single entity called Tata Aerospace & Defence by merging all allied businesses.