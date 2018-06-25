Why Naspers shelved a secondary listing

Naspers, which is under pressure to find ways to reduce its hefty valuation discount, has decided for now not to pursue a secondary listing abroad.

The internet holding company is considering structural options aimed at tackling its wide valuation gap relative to its Tencent stake, and has been looking at a secondary listing in Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

Reducing the discount is a priority for shareholders, who want to see the intrinsic value of the group more fully reflected in its share price.

Naspers said in a presentation posted on its website that it would not pursue a dual listing, nor would it unbundle its valuable stake in China’s Tencent.

"The discount matters to us as it does to our shareholders, so we’re looking at a whole bunch of options and opportunities," Naspers chief financial officer Basil Sgourdos said. "Secondary listings may be one but I don’t think it’s top of the list, and it may also complicate some of the other things we’re trying. So let’s finish our work on the other things, and if those make sense, execute on those, and then we can revisit a secondary listing."

CEO Bob van Dijk said Naspers was "working on those options", but was not yet in a position to discuss them. Naspers listed primary listings of underlying group companies, profitability gains, "further portfolio action" and strategic investments as initiatives under way to tackle the discount.

Paul Theron, CEO of money manager Vestact, which believes Naspers is undervalued, said he did not believe a secondary listing would necessarily be a silver bullet. "So if they think it’s a bad idea, maybe it is. But I think by one means or another, some kind of structural solution is going to be required."

However, Vestact would not sell its shares. Theron said Naspers should be trading at least R5,000 a share.

Its share price closed 3.1% higher at R3,307.43 on Friday.

