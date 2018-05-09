Long4Life to pay a maiden dividend

Bidvest founder Brian Joffe’s investment holding company, Long4Life, will pay a maiden dividend of 5.4c.

Long4Life raised R2bn via its initial public offering (IPO) on April 7 2017, and only finalised its initial acquisitions in October, making its first financial year income statement somewhat meaningless.

Long4Life reported revenue for the 11 months to end-February of R731m from zero in the comparative period, and a net profit of R170m from a R130,000 loss.

The company’s net asset value per share at February 28 was R5.06, making its book value 9% lower than Tuesday’s closing price of R5.54.

"We have had a small, but exciting and successful start, and our big vision of creating a growth-focused investment company that delivers superior growth to shareholders, and benefits to all our other stakeholders, remains firmly intact," Joffe said in a media release on Wednesday morning.

Joffe said the company has allocated R100m to provide seed capital to SA’s "vast collective of emerging entrepreneurs, by supporting individuals and small- to medium-sized companies in the pursuit of their respective endeavours of bringing products and services to market".

This fund recently acquired 49% of Veldskoen Shoes, which owns the iconic Veldskoen and Plakkies trademarks.

"We have assembled a well-experienced, entrepreneurial team, and accumulated the company’s foundation assets, namely, Sportsmans Warehouse, Outdoor Warehouse and Performance Brands, Sorbet, Inhle Beverages, and more recently — after year-end — Chill Beverages," Joffe said.