Investec’s Koseff to succeed Brian Joffe as chairperson at Bidcorp

Outgoing Investec CEO Stephen Koseff will succeed Brian Joffe as Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) chairperson on March 31, it was announced on Thursday. Bidcorp is a food services holding company that unbundled from Bidvest in May 2016.

Koseff, who recently announced he will hand his role at Investec to joint-CEOs Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit on October 1, was appointed a Bidcorp independent non-executive director in August.

“The board expresses its sincere appreciation to Mr Joffe for his services as chairman, particularly in leading the formation of Bidcorp, as well as its JSE listing on May 30 2016, which were critical development phases for the group,” Bidcorp lead independent director Doug Band said in Thursday’s statement.

Joffe, who founded Bidvest in 1988, retired as the group’s CEO following the unbundling of Bidcorp and subsequently resigned as a non-executive director in August to focus on his new venture, Long4Life.