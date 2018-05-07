Grindrod shares rise on details of Nasdaq flotation of shipping division

Grindrod’s share price rose 1.5% to R15 on Monday morning after it released further details on its plan to list its shipping division on Nasdaq with a secondary listing on the JSE.

Grindrod shareholders will receive one share in the new company, Grindrod Shipping Holding, for every 40 Grindrod shares held.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings issued an abridged prelisting statement on Monday morning saying it planned to start trading on the JSE on June 19 under the ticker GSH. Its Nasdaq code will be GRIN.

Monday’s statement says the face value of the shares once they start trading on Nasdaq is about $16.82 each. Grindrod will unbundle its shipping division by issuing 19-million shares, valuing it at $320m.

Grindrod announced on March 23 that it had applied to Nasdaq to sell its loss-making shipping division to US investors, with the initial public offering date scheduled for about June 18.

Grindrod Shipping’s revenue for the year to end-December was $355m and its net loss was $62m, Monday’s statement showed.

"As of the date of the prelisting statement, Grindrod Shipping operates a fleet of 48 vessels consisting of 25 owned drybulk carriers (including 15 drybulk carriers that are owned through joint ventures), eight long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers, 12 owned tankers (including six tankers that are owned through joint ventures) and three long-term chartered-in tankers," the statement said.

"Grindrod has been involved in various sectors of the shipping and transport industry for more than 100 years.

"The drybulk business in its current form under the IVS brand dates back to 1976 and was acquired by Grindrod in 1999. The modern-day tanker business under the Unicorn brand dates back to 1973, when Grindrod acquired a tanker of approximately 20,000 deadweight tonnage."