VW's tech development budget shifts into overdrive in China

24 April 2018
Beijing/Frankfurt — Volkswagen’s (VW) world-leading development budget is shifting into overdrive, bolstered by spending at its Chinese joint ventures as the German car maker seeks an edge in producing electric, self-driving cars.

The partnerships’ technology investments in the next five years will total €15bn, Jochem Heizmann, head of VW’s business in China, said on Tuesday at a new-model presentation in Beijing. That amounts to an extra 44% on top of the German manufacturer’s own spending to create battery-powered, autonomous systems and related wireless services. The group was increasing its Chinese investments as the market continues to surprise to the upside, Heizmann said.

"We need to speed up," CEO Herbert Diess said at the event. "Change is getting faster, more dynamic and more ambitious, especially here in China."

Diess replaced Matthias Müller as CEO two weeks ago to accelerate VW’s revamp for the electric-vehicle (EV) era. The world’s biggest car maker outlined a €34bn investment plan in November to develop new technology by 2022. Projects include coming out with electric versions of all 300 cars, trucks and buses in its line-up plus adding an all-new set of battery-powered vehicles.

Skills needed

The challenges include developing models that attract buyers, as well as dealing with consumers’ changing attitudes toward owning cars. Diess said in a Bloomberg Television interview with Tom Mackenzie that the industry needs to come up with new skills in areas such as software.

China’s government signaled last week that it will eventually allow foreign car makers to take full ownership of their local ventures, marking the end of a decades-long set-up. Eliminating the current 50% stake cap will benefit EV producers such as Tesla first, with the restriction on such businesses lifting as soon as this year. The limit generally for passenger-car producers will end in 2022.

Diess said VW is "well set up" with its Chinese partnerships and doesn’t plan any change in the ventures’ ownership.

Bloomberg

