Facebook ups number of users exposed in Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87-million

"When you’re building something like Facebook that is unprecedented in the world, there are going to be things that you mess up," Zuckerberg said, adding that the important thing was to learn from mistakes.

He said he was not aware of any discussions on the Facebook board about him stepping down, although directors would face a challenge if they wanted to oust him because Zuckerberg is the controlling shareholder.

He said he had not fired anyone over the scandal and did not plan to. "I’m not looking to throw anyone else under the bus for mistakes that we made here," he said.

Facebook first acknowledged in March that personal information about millions of users wrongly ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica.

Zuckerberg will testify about the matter next Tuesday and Wednesday during two US congressional hearings.

London-based Cambridge Analytica, which has counted US President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign among its clients, disputed Facebook’s estimate of affected users. On Wednesday it said on Twitter it had received no more than 30-million records from a researcher it hired to collect data about people on Facebook.

Zuckerberg, on the call with reporters, said Facebook should have done more to audit and oversee third-party app developers like the one that Cambridge Analytica hired in 2014.

"Knowing what I know today, clearly we should have done more," he said.

Facebook was taking steps to restrict which personal data was available to third-party app developers, he said, and it might take two more years to fix Facebook’s problems.

"We’re broadening our view of our responsibility," Zuckerberg said.

Most of the up to 87-million people whose data was shared with Cambridge Analytica were in the US, Facebook chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer wrote in a blog post.