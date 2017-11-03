Apple’s profit soars as its new iPhone hits Asian stores

Hong Kong — Apple profits soared by almost 20% as its flagship iPhone X hit stores in Asia on Friday, with the company predicting bumper sales despite its eye-watering price tag.

Net profit rose 19% from a year ago to $10.7bn in the fiscal fourth quarter to September 30, Apple said. Revenues were up 12% to $52.6bn.

Release of the earnings figures pushed Apple shares up more than 3% to $173.20 and came as iPhone X models began hitting the market in some time zones.

The flagship handset features facial recognition, cordless charging and an edge-to-edge screen made of organic light-emitting diodes used in high-end televisions.

It marks the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone release and hits about 50 markets around the world Friday. In Hong Kong, buyers who had pre-ordered the phone online queued to pick up their new purchases, saying they were willing to pay for what they saw as a landmark model.

"It’s the 10th anniversary phone — anyway, other phones like the Samsung are not much less," said banker Tony Yeung as he queued outside the Apple store in Hong Kong’s Festival Walk mall. "It’s convenient. You can unlock the phone just by holding it up to your face in bed after you wake up," Yeung added.