Lynne Brown appoints new SOE directors, including CE of Denel Zwelakhe Ntshepe

On Thursday, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown announced the appointments of new directors at three state-owned entities, including a new CEO for Denel.

The announcements came after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba talked tough about the financial management of parastatals, when he presented his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

Among the new appointments are Zwelakhe Ntshepe, who becomes the new group CEO of Denel, and Odwa Mhlwana its chief financial officer.