Renault increases mid-term sales amid plans to retain its lead in battery-powered vehicles

Paris — Renault increased its mid-term sales and earnings targets as part of the French car maker’s plan to protect its initial lead in battery-powered vehicles and keep pace with rivals in driverless models.

Renault will boost annual revenue by 2022 to more than a previous target of ¤70bn ($82bn), and its margin in that year will exceed an earlier prediction of 7% of sales. The company will bring out eight pure electric models and 12 electrified vehicles in the period.

"This new plan will unleash our full potential to innovate and grow in a rapidly changing industry," CEO Carlos Ghosn said in a statement on the car maker’s business plan.

Renault and long-time partner Nissan Motor are under pressure to defend an early advantage in electric cars as Tesla rolls out the lower priced Model 3 and Volkswagen (VW) plans a ¤20bn push into making electric cars for the masses. While the Renault-Nissan alliance have sold the most battery-powered vehicles in the industry to date, the advantage has amounted to little amid tepid consumer demand.

The car maker, based in Paris, is building on a strategy outlined three weeks ago with Nissan and fellow Japanese partner Mitsubishi Motors, to bring out 12 purely electric vehicles by 2022, as well as at least one fully automated model.

Renault laid out the 2022 financial goals in February. The initial revenue target amounted to an increase of more than 37% from last year, when the operating margin was 6.4% of sales. Last week, Citigroup analyst Mike Tyndall called those objectives "cautious". Even so, the car maker faces roadblocks, including price pressure in some markets as customers resist the cost of new technology, particularly to meet tightening emissions standards.

The industry shift to battery-powered cars is being pushed by increased regulatory scrutiny following VW’s diesel-emissions scandal and government efforts to reduce air pollution by phasing out combustion engines. While Nissan and Renault together lead the battery-powered segment with their respective Leaf and Zoe cars, vehicle buyers have resisted electric vehicles because of limited ranges and higher prices.

China figures heavily in Renault’s plans as the French company seeks to expand in the world’s biggest car market, where it lags behind competitors. Renault, which started making cars in China last year with Dongfeng Motor, set up a joint venture with the company and Nissan in mid-2017 to build an electric model. It also agreed, in July, to buy almost half of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd’s minibus unit. Ghosn said in September that global car-industry growth will come mainly from China, India and Southeast Asia.

Renault is the first of the three alliance partners to publish its 2022 business plan. Nissan will unveil its programme on October 16, and Mitsubishi Motors will release its strategy two days later. Renault owns a 44% stake in Nissan, while Nissan owns 15% of Renault. Mitsubishi joined the alliance last year, when Nissan bought a 34% holding. Ghosn is also chairman of the two Japanese manufacturers.

Bloomberg