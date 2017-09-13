PIC supports cement tie-up as a ‘champion for SA’

Nigeria’s Dangote Cement, controlled by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, was among those considering a counter-offer, people familiar with the matter said last week.

They also said Swiss-based LafargeHolcim, the world’s biggest cement maker — with a presence in 90 countries — was also monitoring PPC’s situation.

The PIC owns about 11% of PPC and is also the largest shareholder in AfriSam with about 60%.

Fairfax’s proposal includes the purchase of R2bn of ordinary shares of PPC at R5.75 per share while helping AfriSam to pay off its debt.

Fairfax may have to raise the offer for PPC shares above R5.75 if another bid was tabled, according to one of the people.

Dangote’s proposal values PPC stock at R6.25 each, a second person said, declining to give further details.

PPC management might regard a full-cash offer as more attractive than the Fairfax/ AfriSam proposal, though such an offer had yet to materialise, that person said.

With Janice Kew, Emele Onu and Scott Deveau, Bloomberg