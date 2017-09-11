Companies / Industrials

CEMENT

PPC tells market it will trim its capex

The cement maker, being pursued by three potential suitors, will also bring its African investments into operation

11 September 2017 - 06:23 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Cement maker PPC presented its outlook to investors on Friday, saying it reduced its capital expenditure guidance for the next two years, a move analysts said could help assuage fears about its liquidity position.

PPC, which is being pursued by three potential suitors, said it would cut capex by between 16% and 35% until 2019 and would now focus on bringing its other investments in the rest of Africa into operation.

PPC shareholders are considering a revised merger proposal from Afrisam. Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reported unnamed sources as saying one of the other interested parties was Nigeria’s Dangote cement.

There had been some concern about PPC’s liquidity and that was why it had to rein in capex, said Aeon Investment Management analyst Asief Mohamed. The presentation appeared to be positive, with PPC trying to tell investors how undervalued the share was on a cost per tonne basis, he said.

Mish-al Emeran‚ an equity analyst at Electus Fund Managers‚ said it would be surprising if PPC shareholders were happy with the AfriSam offer as it undervalued the share.

In a copy of a presentation to investors, PPC said capex was expected to be between R650m and R900m in 2018, and R750m and R1bn in 2019. This compared with a previous guidance of R1bn to R1.2bn in 2018 and in 2019.

With Mark Allix

gernetzkyk@ businesslive.co.za

Titans of Africa take to mortar

Purses open as SA's Nhleko and Nigeria's Dangote square up for cement giant PPC
Business
1 day ago

Nigeria’s Dangote among several making counter-offers for PPC

PPC will consider any rival offers to the joint approach by Canada’s Fairfax and domestic rival AfriSam; PPC shares jump 2.9% to R6.38
Companies
2 days ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Fairfax move on PPC a case of investor envy?

While PPC’s share price responded positively to the news of suitors, the shareholders didn’t seem one bit excited by the Fairfax offer
Companies
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sol Kerzner's former wife owns 15% of Bell ...
Companies
2.
Koos Bekker is not the only person with a Tencent ...
Companies
3.
Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter fires broadside ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Transnet CE Gama denies Guptas paid his hotel fee
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Administration looms after Bell Pottinger fails ...
Companies

Related Articles

Titans of Africa take to mortar
Business

Nigeria’s Dangote among several making counter-offers for PPC
Companies / Industrials

COMPANY COMMENT: Fairfax move on PPC a case of investor envy?
Companies

Cement in SA in need of a happy ending
Companies / Industrials

AfriSam submits new PPC proposal
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.