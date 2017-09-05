Lego lets go of staff after sales fall for the first time in a decade

Copenhagen — Lego said it would lay off 8% of its staff and revamp its business after reporting its first fall in sales in more than a decade on Tuesday.

The Danish toy maker announced a 5% decline in mid-year revenue a month after abruptly removing its CEO, suggesting that it is facing its biggest test since flirting with bankruptcy in the early 2000s.

Lego said it could not promise a return to growth in the next two years, a jolting acknowledgement for a group widely admired for embracing the digital era and tying up lucrative franchises from Harry Potter to Minecraft.

"We have now pressed the reset-button for the entire group," executive chairperson Jorgen Vig Knudstorp said, acknowledging that the business had grown too complicated.

He would seek a return to a leaner and more efficient organisation to respond to "losing momentum … which we think could ultimately lead to stagnation or even decline". Lego said revenues had disappointed in its core markets of the US and Europe, after a decade of double-digit growth and launches spanning Lego sets, video games, movie franchises, robotics and smartphone applications.

Sales related to its Star Wars line declined slightly in the first half of the year, the company said.