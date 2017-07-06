Renault buys China minibus company

Renault has agreed to buy almost half of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings’ (BCA’s) unprofitable minibus unit, giving the car maker’s light commercial vehicles a foothold in the world’s largest car market.

The companies agreed to invest a combined 1.5-billion yuan ($221m) in Shenyang Brilliance Jinbei Automobile in proportion to their stakes, Brilliance said on Wednesday.

As part of the deal, Renault will pay 1-yuan to take a 49% stake in the subsidiary. Brilliance shares gained as much as 2.3% in Hong Kong trading.

Renault president Carlos Ghosn is using the company’s strength in commercial vehicles to expand in China and help rescue a struggling unit of Brilliance after having restored the fortunes of industry giants from France’s biggest car maker to Japan’s Nissan Motor.

Shenyang Brilliance Jinbei reported losses of 1.1-billion yuan over the past two years and 3.6-billion yuan in liabilities at the end of 2016.

"By joining hands with BCA, Renault aims at becoming a major light commercial vehicle player in China," Ghosn said in a separate statement.

China’s light commercial vehicle market has high potential and accounts for more than 3-million vehicles a year, he said.

Renault is a leader in the European light commercial vehicle market with about 16% market share in 2016, according to the Brilliance statement. Renault is also capable of bringing new energy vehicles to Jinbei’s product line-up, according to the statement.

Brilliance said that the co-operation with Renault would help "turn around its existing minibus operation".

The light commercial vehicle business has been an underperformer for parent Brilliance, which will probably report net income jumped 31% to 4.8-billion yuan in 2017, according to an average of analyst estimates.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in China came to 106,900 units in the first five months of 2017, according to a note to clients from Sanford C Bernstein. Passenger vehicle sales totalled 9.4-million in the five months ended May, according to China Automotive Information Network figures.

Brilliance makes cars with BMW at two plants in Shenyang, including the 3-Series and 5-Series sedans, while Renault makes vehicles with Dongfeng Motor in Wuhan.

Bloomberg