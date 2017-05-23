Adcorp scraps dividend after posting loss
Adcorp has scrapped its final dividend, after posting a headline loss per share of 27.9c for the 12 months ended February. While revenue inched 3% higher, to R16.1bn, the staffing group says trading profit was hit by a material loss in its oil-focused African operations, a forex loss of R30.2m and a drop in South African labour volumes following changes to local labour laws in 2015.
Retrenchment costs set Adcorp back by R32.6m, the benefits of which are expected to felt in the new financial year.
With gearing up at 48% from 43% previously, Adcorp said it’s considering the sale of certain non-core assets to free up cash, although it hasn’t said which.
Adcorp had been involved in talks over a funding deal to back its international growth ambitions, but said these were recently halted "given that the proposed funding terms were not considered optimal".
The company has now begun scaling back its African businesses in order to staunch losses, and took an R86.1m charge against oil and gas-focused Australian business Dare, although it said the division has begun to see a pick-up in volumes, and is looking for work in other industrial sectors, such as renewable energy.
Adcorp’s other Australian businesses — IT specialist Paxus and blue-collar outfit, Labour Solutions Australia — both posted an increase in volumes, although the latter was hit by a "sizeable" bad debt. The company is hopeful of a boost to earnings in 2018, given the extent of last year’s one-off costs, and a more stable local labour market.
Adcorp’s shares closed 0.5% higher at R11.74.
Please login or register to comment.