Why the market punished Adcorp

Shares in Adcorp Holdings crashed as much as 19% on Monday, the biggest intraday fall since January 2009, as the market digested a catalogue of woe from its Friday profit warning.

Closing 17.3% down at R11, Adcorp is now trading at its weakest since December 2003, with a market capitalisation of just R1.2bn. At its peak, the share hit R45 in November 2007.

The recruitment firm expects a headline loss of between 23c and 33c per share for the year to February, partly after labour-law changes in SA derailed demand for outsourced staff.

But Adcorp also experienced trading losses in its African operations because of cutbacks in projects related to oil and gas. Similar cutbacks hit Australian subsidiary Dare, a recruitment and contractor management firm that specialises in the oil, gas and resources sectors and which Adcorp bought for A$30m ($22.25m) in 2015. It has now taken an A$8m impairment against the asset.

CEO Richard Pike said on Monday that while there had been some recovery in the Australian oil and gas sector, there was unlikely to be an improvement in Africa "any time soon".

That is seen as a further blow to its income statement because Adcorp would not recognise its African losses for tax purposes "when the probability of recovery is difficult to see at this stage", said Pike.

A R59m foreign-exchange gain from the prior year swung to a loss, and Adcorp’s previous results were also flattered by a share-based payment gain of R70m, which reflects in 2017 as R7m.

The retreat in earnings has resulted in about 1,000 job cuts in its own business — effectively a quarter of its staff — adding to pressure on the group from severance packages totaling about R30m.

Adcorp said the benefit of the job cuts would be felt in the new financial year. Pike said there could well be more cuts in 2018 as the group still needed to work on its cost base.

Small-cap portfolio manager at AlphaWealth Keith McLachlan labelled the trading update disastrous.

"Our argument [against Adcorp] has been less on the execution of their strategy — they’re going about internationalising — and more about below-the-line costs, their overheads. They’re out of whack.... They’ve been building an empire, not a business."

He favours Adcorp’s smaller competitor CSG, which was "more profitable with less debt".

Pike said criticism of overheads was "fair" but "not something you can do overnight".