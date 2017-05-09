Companies

STOCKWATCH

Why the market punished Adcorp

The recruitment firm’s shares tumble as much as 19% — the biggest intraday fall since January 2009

09 May 2017 - 05:28 Giulietta Talevi
Richard Pike, CEO of Adcorp. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Richard Pike, CEO of Adcorp. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Shares in Adcorp Holdings crashed as much as 19% on Monday, the biggest intraday fall since January 2009, as the market digested a catalogue of woe from its Friday profit warning.

Closing 17.3% down at R11, Adcorp is now trading at its weakest since December 2003, with a market capitalisation of just R1.2bn. At its peak, the share hit R45 in November 2007.

The recruitment firm expects a headline loss of between 23c and 33c per share for the year to February, partly after labour-law changes in SA derailed demand for outsourced staff.

But Adcorp also experienced trading losses in its African operations because of cutbacks in projects related to oil and gas. Similar cutbacks hit Australian subsidiary Dare, a recruitment and contractor management firm that specialises in the oil, gas and resources sectors and which Adcorp bought for A$30m ($22.25m) in 2015. It has now taken an A$8m impairment against the asset.

CEO Richard Pike said on Monday that while there had been some recovery in the Australian oil and gas sector, there was unlikely to be an improvement in Africa "any time soon".

That is seen as a further blow to its income statement because Adcorp would not recognise its African losses for tax purposes "when the probability of recovery is difficult to see at this stage", said Pike.

A R59m foreign-exchange gain from the prior year swung to a loss, and Adcorp’s previous results were also flattered by a share-based payment gain of R70m, which reflects in 2017 as R7m.

The retreat in earnings has resulted in about 1,000 job cuts in its own business — effectively a quarter of its staff — adding to pressure on the group from severance packages totaling about R30m.

Adcorp said the benefit of the job cuts would be felt in the new financial year. Pike said there could well be more cuts in 2018 as the group still needed to work on its cost base.

Small-cap portfolio manager at AlphaWealth Keith McLachlan labelled the trading update disastrous.

"Our argument [against Adcorp] has been less on the execution of their strategy — they’re going about internationalising — and more about below-the-line costs, their overheads. They’re out of whack.... They’ve been building an empire, not a business."

He favours Adcorp’s smaller competitor CSG, which was "more profitable with less debt".

Pike said criticism of overheads was "fair" but "not something you can do overnight".

Sinclair nets Tribune Media in $3.9bn deal

A Sinclair-Tribune merger was made easier last month when the FCC restored a rule that allows TV station groups to count just half of their coverage ...
Companies
15 hours ago

Facebook steps up fight against fake news in UK ahead of election

The social media site has launched an ad campaign — and is also developing ways to weed out the false accounts that spread disinformation
Companies
17 hours ago

Shoprite interest up as Whitey Basson sells stock

The unprecedented move will add about R144m to Shoprite’s annual interest bill
Companies
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Shoprite interest up as Whitey Basson sells stock
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
AngloGold weighs fate of underperforming South ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Mvunonala CEO probes R255m hole in Bophelo fund
Companies / Mining
4.
Why the market punished Adcorp
Companies
5.
MTN deal to grow Iran presence
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

MTN deal to grow Iran presence
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

FairPlay is simply the SA Poultry Association’s alter ego, rival group asserts
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Germany’s Aton lifts stake in Murray & Roberts to almost 30%
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.