Ford said to be planning to cut 10% of its global workforce

16 May 2017 - 09:43 Agency Staff
A sign on a fence at Ford's stamping operations in Dagenham, London. Picture: REUTERS
New York — US car maker Ford is poised to cut thousands of jobs worldwide, with reductions expected to total about 10% of its global workforce, The Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday.

A source confirmed to AFP that huge job cuts were planned at Ford in the coming days, affecting as many as 20,000 salaried workers.

The US’s second-largest car maker, Ford currently employs about 202,000 workers worldwide.

The announcement comes as the company grapples with slowing sales after several years of growth. In April, the car maker sold 214,695 vehicles, about 7.2% fewer than the year-earlier period.

Ford spokesperson Mike Moran said the company’s immediate goals "include fortifying the profit pillars in our core business, transforming traditionally underperforming areas of our core business and investing aggressively, but prudently, in emerging opportunities".

To that end, Ford would make efforts at "reducing costs and becoming as lean and efficient as possible", said Moran, who offered no comment on rumours of major staffing reductions.

"We have not announced any new people efficiency actions, nor do we comment on speculation," he said.

Nissan Motor warns of surprise profit drop

Nissan and other Japanese car makers are scrambling to offset slackening demand for smaller cars in the US in favour of SUVs and trucks
4 days ago

Ford employees lose their jobs, temporarily, on slower bakkie demand in US

The employees were expected to return to work in about September, when Ford begins building redesigned versions of the vehicle models
10 days ago

Ford sales decline 7.1% in March, far worse than estimated

Analysts estimated a 4.7% drop, but higher vehicle prices and borrowing costs have seen industry-wide deliveries drop in each month of the first ...
13 days ago

