Why the market is cautious over listing of Curro’s tertiary unit

The new tertiary division would offer courses in education, commerce and information technology, while increasingly focusing on distance learning to augment its predominantly contact-learning offering.

Curro’s share price seems to reflect investor uncertainty around the unbundling as well as the performance of Stadia.

Mergence Investment Managers equity analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni said the tertiary division was a small contributor and the larger schools division still informed market sentiment.

Mthombeni said management had indicated it would deploy similar growth strategies to those of Curro schools: list the business, embark on a few rights issues to fund growth and move towards the J-curve profit effect. He believed the tertiary thrust would not achieve the same scale as Curro’s fast-growing schools business.

"Through the unbundling, they will list a brand-new separate entity and then scale up and grow the division," Mthombeni said.

Curro’s growth strategy has helped boost the market value, from about R100m before listing in 2011, to more than R18bn. In six years, the share price has increased more than 300% to R44.70, with pupil numbers rising 14% to 47,589 in 2016.

Curro is no stranger to fundraising. The private school group has had six rights offers in six years. The subscription price of new shares in Stadia and the size of the fundraising will provide an indication of how much enthusiasm there is for the offshoot at not only major shareholder, PSG, but also institutional investors who were late in assessing Curro’s potential.