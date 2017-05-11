Smooth Brexit may mean faster UK rate increases, says BoE

It made the assessment alongside its latest policy decision and updated economic forecasts. The panel kept the benchmark interest rate at a record-low 0.25%, although Kristin Forbes dissented again, voting for an immediate increase. Others on the committee said it may not take much upside news for them to switch to her position.

In a quarterly update, officials cut their forecast for growth for 2017 to 1.9% from 2%, although they raised it for the following two years and said expansion would remain around trend over the period.

Growth slowed to 0.3% in the first quarter, the weakest in a year, although the bank expects the figure to be revised up to 0.4%. Forbes said the initial reading exaggerated the extent of the slowdown.

Reflecting the weaker pound, the committee lifted its 2017 inflation projection to 2.7% from 2.4%, meaning a bigger overshoot of its 2% target. The bank sees a slightly weaker path further out but expects inflation to accelerate again at the end of the three-year forecast period. It also warned that domestic price pressures could be building at that time.

In addition to the crucial Brexit assumption, the latest forecasts are based on a rate increase not being fully priced in until the end of 2019. In February, the curve had priced in an increase by the first quarter of that year.

While inflation is set to reach 2.8% by the end of 2017, the BoE is balancing its price concerns against the threats from Brexit and weak wage growth.

It expects almost no increase in real incomes this year and sluggish consumer spending, although that will be offset by investment and exports. Wages will pick up in 2018 and 2019 as unemployment falls and the output gap closes, which will increase domestic price pressures.

The insights from the inflation report are the first in weeks. The snap general election called by Prime Minister Theresa May put policy makers into purdah from the middle of April.

The monetary policy committee was short one member at this decision after Charlotte Hogg left the bank. She resigned after failing to disclose a potential conflict of interest.

