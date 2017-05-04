How banks are preparing for Brexit

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered is in talks with regulators about making Frankfurt its European base to secure market access to the EU when Britain leaves the bloc.

HSBC

CEO Stuart Gulliver said Europe’s largest bank would relocate staff responsible for generating about a fifth of its UK-based trading revenue, or about 1,000 people, to Paris.

Chairman Douglas Flint has told legislators that banks without operations elsewhere in the EU would probably trigger migration plans immediately after EU divorce talks begin, estimating "tens of thousands" of jobs are linked to EU "passporting" rights.

Barclays

Barclays CE Jes Staley said banks in Britain would start shifting some operations to continental Europe reasonably soon to avoid disrupting links with customers after Brexit.

He said obtaining a licence to trade on the continent and changing financial contracts to another jurisdiction took a year to 18 months.

The bank is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Staley previously told BBC Radio that Barclays would keep the bulk of its activities in Britain after Brexit and any changes to how the bank operated would be small and manageable.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS would have to "move 1,500 people" from London to an EU destination in order to retain full passporting rights across the EU, said chairman Axel Weber. That would be more than a quarter of its 5,500 staff in London.

Separately, CE Sergio Ermotti has said UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the EU.

The world’s largest wealth manager has also set up a bank in Frankfurt to consolidate most of its European wealth management operations after the Brexit vote dashed London’s chances of being the host city.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse CE Tidjane Thiam said in September his bank was relatively well-placed to deal with the effect of Brexit and that only about 15% to 20% of volumes in the investment bank would be affected.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group, Britain’s largest mortgage lender and the only major British retail bank without a subsidiary in another EU country, is close to selecting Berlin as a European base to secure market access to the EU after Britain withdraws.