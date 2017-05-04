How banks are preparing for Brexit
Britain’s exit from the EU set to bring job relocations
Global banks have warned they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the expected disruption caused by the country’s exit from the EU, endangering London’s status as a leading financial centre.
Financial services firms need a regulated subsidiary in an EU country to offer their products across the bloc and this could lead some to move jobs out of Britain if it loses access to the European single market.
Many of the top financial firms have begun drawing up plans. Below are some details and reports on the subject.
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered is in talks with regulators about making Frankfurt its European base to secure market access to the EU when Britain leaves the bloc.
HSBC
CEO Stuart Gulliver said Europe’s largest bank would relocate staff responsible for generating about a fifth of its UK-based trading revenue, or about 1,000 people, to Paris.
Chairman Douglas Flint has told legislators that banks without operations elsewhere in the EU would probably trigger migration plans immediately after EU divorce talks begin, estimating "tens of thousands" of jobs are linked to EU "passporting" rights.
Barclays
Barclays CE Jes Staley said banks in Britain would start shifting some operations to continental Europe reasonably soon to avoid disrupting links with customers after Brexit.
He said obtaining a licence to trade on the continent and changing financial contracts to another jurisdiction took a year to 18 months.
The bank is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Staley previously told BBC Radio that Barclays would keep the bulk of its activities in Britain after Brexit and any changes to how the bank operated would be small and manageable.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS would have to "move 1,500 people" from London to an EU destination in order to retain full passporting rights across the EU, said chairman Axel Weber. That would be more than a quarter of its 5,500 staff in London.
Separately, CE Sergio Ermotti has said UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the EU.
The world’s largest wealth manager has also set up a bank in Frankfurt to consolidate most of its European wealth management operations after the Brexit vote dashed London’s chances of being the host city.
Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse CE Tidjane Thiam said in September his bank was relatively well-placed to deal with the effect of Brexit and that only about 15% to 20% of volumes in the investment bank would be affected.
Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group, Britain’s largest mortgage lender and the only major British retail bank without a subsidiary in another EU country, is close to selecting Berlin as a European base to secure market access to the EU after Britain withdraws.
Goldman Sachs
US bank Goldman Sachs was considering moving up to 1,000 staff from London to Frankfurt because of concerns over Brexit, Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper reported in January, citing financial sources.
Goldman Sachs would move hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal was struck as part of its contingency plans, the Wall Street firm’s Europe CEO said in March.
Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in November that Goldman Sachs was considering shifting some of its assets and operations from London to Frankfurt.
Morgan Stanley
US bank Morgan Stanley had identified many of the roles that would need to be moved from Britain after Brexit, sources
told Reuters.
Morgan Stanley, which bases the bulk of its European staff in Britain, would have to move up to 1,000 jobs in sales and trading, risk management, legal and compliance, as well as slimming the back office in favour of locations overseas, one source said.
Morgan Stanley may initially shift 300 staff from Britain after its exit from the EU and was scouting for offices in Frankfurt and Dublin, Bloomberg News reported in February.
Citigroup
Citigroup, which has also identified roles that will need to be moved out of the UK and has a large banking unit in Dublin, would need to move 100 posts in its sales and trading business, sources said.
Separately, Citigroup’s European chief said the US bank would make a decision on its Brexit contingency plans in the first half of 2017 and choose from potential EU countries to relocate some business.
JPMorgan
The head of US bank JPMorgan Chase said the bank was not planning to move many jobs out of Britain in the next two years in a softening of tone on the likely effect from Brexit.
He had previously said the bank would be forced to move 4,000 of its 16,000 staff based in Britain if the country lost access to the single market.
Bank of America
In August, Bank of America said its businesses and results could be adversely affected and it may have to incur additional costs if Brexit limited the ability of its UK entities to conduct business in the EU.
Dublin was the bank’s default option for a new base, but other centres were on the table and no decision had yet been made, an executive said in March.
