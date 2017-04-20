Economy

Bond issues in doubt as downgrade bites

Ratings downgrade knocks wind out of lively first quarter, as Sanral joins corporates in postponing auction

20 April 2017 - 05:09 AM Karl Gernetzky and Hanna Ziady
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has delayed its return to the bond market amid concern that it would struggle to attract investors after SA’s sovereign credit-ratings downgrades.

The agency had planned to approach the bond market in May but elected to postpone a debt issue following the sovereign’s downgrade to subinvestment grade by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch, it said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as Transnet raised only R20m of a planned R200m on April 10 by tapping existing bonds.

Transnet raised R300m in March by tapping existing issues, said Elena Ilkova, credit analyst at RMB global markets. The Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Land Bank were among other state-owned enterprises that had successful private placements in the first quarter, she said.

Bonds weaken despite more stable rand

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba sets off on an international road show this week to try restore investor confidence in SA
Search for yield props up bond market

Effects of political tension propped up the country's bond market as investors piled into government debt this week
Moody’s will hear that government policy is not changing, Gigaba says

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has appeared to send mixed signals by speaking of policy continuity but also radical economic transformation
