Another downgrade for SA would means another blow for Sanral

Sanral’s credit rating is downgraded along with SA’s and is perceived by investors as a negative indication on its ability to service its debt
The world is moving forward and so is the pace and scale of inter-connectedness. Developments such as the global economic crisis and sovereign credit reviews by independent international credit rating agencies have important implications for domestic economies such as SA’s.
At the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), we have seen how the global economic crisis puts pressure on sources of financing for the country. This renewed focus on the country, and indeed on Sanral, has reinforced the need for us to take a long-term view of our finances and focus our efforts on retaining investor confidence.
Funding is the lifeblood of Sanral operations. Whether it is the non-toll operation, which relies exclusively on the fiscus for funding, or the toll operation which sources financing from the capital markets, Sanral cannot effectively discharge its mandate to manage, finance, and maintain SA’s road network without a stable income stream.
Nothing seems more damaging to this than the spectre of a sovereign downgrade to sub-investment grade or "junk", especially by the influential international credit ratings agency, Moody’s. Already, S&P Global have done just that in the wake of renewed uncertainties around government’s fiscal policy. Moody’s has placed the country on review and will only make their final position known within 90 days.
There is an inter-connectedness between SA’s sovereign rating and Sanral’s operations. While Sanral is considered a standalone state-owned entity, in practice it operates as two entities: non-toll and toll operations.
A sovereign downgrade has a direct impact on the non-toll operation of Sanral in the sense that the fiscus will no longer be able to allocate or increase the revenue to support the work of Sanral on 85% of the country’s national road network due to increased sovereign debt service costs. The non-toll operation depends exclusively on funding from the fiscus.
Such a scenario has dire consequences not only for Sanral but for the national economy due to the role played by road infrastructure. There is no doubt that infrastructure industries and services are crucial for generating economic growth, alleviating poverty, reducing the scourge of inequality and increasing international competitiveness.
A sovereign downgrade will also have direct impact on Sanral’s toll operation. The toll operation uses financial instruments such as loans and bonds to finance its mandate on 15% of the country’s national road network. Sanral takes capital market loans in the form of HWAY bonds which are guaranteed under the domestic medium-term note (DMTN) programme. Sanral also borrows in the form of SZ Bonds which are guaranteed by the government. These guaranteed bonds will be directly impacted by a sovereign downgrade as they will become costly.
Sanral’s own credit rating is also affected. To illustrate this, in 2016, Moody’s adjusted SA’s sovereign rating which resulted in a recalibration of Sanral’s rating to follow the sovereign rating. A sovereign downgrade affects investor perceptions of sub-sovereign entities. In the case of Sanral, this may reflect in poor appetite by the investors for its guaranteed bond auctions. Sanral has been forced to cancel a scheduled bond auction this month following the placement of the country on review by Moody’s. This has dire consequences for an entity that uses the HWAY bonds as its current preferred funding mechanism.
Moody’s assesses Sanral’s ability to repay its debt or the likelihood that it is not able to. It has previously acknowledged prudent financial management in Sanral while highlighting areas that require remedial action, such as high capital expenditure for existing toll roads, uncertainties regarding the enforcement of e-toll revenue collections, and very high debt level.
Sanral has instituted strategies aimed at efficient and effective revenue collection, robust capital risk management and prudential debt management. Sanral was also able to refinance a significant part of debt, which matured in September and October 2016 and which continues to receive strong government support.
The Sanral sub-sovereign rating is up for review by Moody’s and this has important implications for its NRA bonds, which are non-guaranteed under the DMTN programme. In theory, the Sanral rating is used by investors only for these NRA bonds, as the exposure is then directly to Sanral.
A Sanral downgrade will be perceived by investors as a negative indication on Sanral’s ability to service its debt and they will react by adjusting their exposure to this risk by either selling the bonds or increasing the price. Therefore, these bonds trade at higher spreads, which means the difference between the government bond yield and Sanral’s, which increases as the risk increases.
Both a sovereign downgrade and a Sanral downgrade, individually and severally, affect funding for Sanral operations. This could be in the form of reduced fiscal support for the non-toll operation, or constrained ability to fund through failed auctions, and increased cost of borrowing for the toll operation.
Sanral requires stable and affordable funding to meet its mandate. This is particularly true for the toll portfolio, which covers many of the country’s major road arteries that require ongoing funding for maintenance. It also means future projects for strengthening or rehabilitation of these existing routes will be postponed.
A downgrade for Sanral would mean higher costs and thus less money for construction and maintenance, plus a lesser ability to draw investors. Both events impinge negatively on Sanral’s continued ability to manage, finance and maintain SA’s road network. This has dire consequences for the national economy in view of the role played by road infrastructure in socio-economic development.
• Mulder is Sanral’s chief financial officer
