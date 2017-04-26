Waste management company EnviroServ has been barred from dumping waste at Shongweni landfill site.

The ruling by the High Court in Durban follows an application by civic body Upper Highway Air‚ which has campaigned to have the dump shut down, citing an unbearable odour in the area.

The group contended that the foul smell had caused respiratory and health issues among residents — a claim which EnviroServ has denied‚ citing an independent report into the stench.

Judge Gregory Kruger made the ruling on Tuesday after vehement argument from Enviroserv’s legal team. While the company formulates its appeal‚ dumping at the site has been suspended.

"The time for playing games is over. I am here to protect the community and not the pockets of your client. The buck stops here and it stops today‚" Kruger added.

EnviroServ had argued that the halting of dumping at the site would be "catastrophic", with the build of waste elsewhere‚ but also warned that the noxious smell would get worse.

In response‚ Kruger suggested that the company transport the waste to other sites in Johannesburg and Cape Town‚ and continue attempting to "treat the smell" at the Shongweni site.

TMG Digital