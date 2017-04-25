Becton adds Bard to string of deals

For more than a century, medical devices company Becton, Dickinson & Company got by without any major acquisitions. That has changed drastically under CEO Vincent Forlenza, who is turning out to be a serial dealmaker.

The company says it has forged its largest deal by agreeing to buy CR Bard for $24bn to combine two of the world’s biggest healthcare suppliers. That marks the 12th acquisition since Forlenza took the helm of the US-based company more than five years ago, and eclipses the $12bn acquisition of CareFusion he oversaw in March 2015.

Forlenza’s shopping spree comes out of necessity. Medical suppliers have been under rising pressure to bring down prices, triggering consolidation among makers of medical devices. Investors seem to approve of the strategy: Becton’s stock has more than doubled since Forlenza became CEO in 2011 and surpassed the 132% returns generated by the S&P 500 Health-care Equipment Index.

"As a provider to hospitals, you need to be big and have really diversified offerings," said Rudi Van den Eynde, who helps oversee about $1bn in assets at Candriam Investors.

Becton shares dropped 3.9% to $178 before the US markets opened on Monday. The Bard deal, at $317 a share, offers a 25% premium on Bard’s Friday closing price. Bard’s stock jumped 19% to $301 in early trading.

The deal marks the fifth year of consolidation among makers of medical devices, which have announced or completed $373bn of mergers and acquisitions since the end of 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg