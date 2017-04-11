Naspers to invest almost R1bn in Takealot Online

E-commerce group Takealot Online said on Tuesday that Naspers would invest R960m in the company, in a move that would further grow the business.

Takealot, which merged with Kalahari in 2014, boasts a number of businesses including general online retailer, Takealot.com, fashion online platform Superbalist.com, restaurant food delivery service Mr D Food and Mr D Courier, a courier service.

According to Takealot, retail remains a highly competitive market in SA, and online retail accounts for less than 2% of the nongrocery retail market and less than 1% of the total retail market.

Takealot founder and CEO Kim Reid said the latest investment would allow the group to continue to grow the business in a market with huge potential.

"Naspers has been a wonderful supporter of our business and we are grateful for their ongoing commitment and show of confidence in both the business and the market. This is great news for our customers and employees alike," he said.