iPhone sales lift Apple to record quarter

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, profit dipped 2.6% to $17.9bn.

Apple shares were up nearly 3% to $124.80 in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings results.

Apple said that it sold 78.3-million iPhones — the most ever in a quarter — up 5% from the same prime holiday shopping period the previous year.

The sales made Apple the world’s top smartphone vender in the final three months of last year, overtaking Samsung, according to industry tracker Strategy Analytics.

The growth promised to assuage concerns by investors that iPhone sales, which account for the bulk of Apple’s revenue, were softening due to three quarters of sequential decline.

"We’re thrilled to report that our holiday quarter results generated Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, and broke multiple records along the way," said Apple CE Tim Cook.

The California-based company said it "set all-time revenue records for iPhone, services, Mac and Apple Watch". The amount of money taken in from online services and digital content grew strongly, led by unprecedented buying at Apple’s online App Store, Cook said.

"I have not yet done the numbers, but I think Apple had the best quarter in the history of humanity," Asymco analyst Horace Dediu said in a comment fired off on Twitter.

Apple, however, saw revenue in its important China market drop 12% to $16.2bn, according to the earnings report. The company’s performance in China improved from the previous quarter and but was hampered by a strong US dollar, said Apple.