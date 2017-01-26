Elon Musk has a seat at the Donald’s table, and investors seem to like it

This is a good time to be Elon Musk.

Shares in the billionaire’s Tesla Motors have surged 40% since December 1, putting the stock within reach of a 52-week high. The acquisition of SolarCity is complete. Musk’s sprawling Gigafactory is now producing battery cells. And the clean-energy evangelist has the ear of a surprising fellow in Washington — President Donald Trump.

All of this adds up to a dramatic change in fortune from 2016, when there was scepticism about whether Musk could juggle his ambitious goals.

Tesla’s shares crossed above analysts’ 12-month price target this week and are trading at about $254, the highest since April. One factor — progress towards production of the mass-market Model 3 electric car by year-end — has burnished Musk’s appeal as an adviser to the new president.

"Tesla is a poster child for Made in the USA, and the one thing that is a clear focus for Trump is creating manufacturing jobs," said Ben Kallo, an analyst at Robert W Baird. "Investors want to own the stock ahead of the Model 3 launch."

Tesla of Palo Alto, California, produces all of its cars in the US, so Trump’s threats to tax imports could be a boon to this maker of electric vehicles and energy storage devices. Tesla, which has 25,000 workers, builds vehicles in Fremont, California; its Gigafactory lies in a Republican congressional district in Nevada; and it has partnered with Panasonic to produce solar cells and panels starting this year in Buffalo, New York. Rockets launched by his tightly held Space Exploration Technologies are all made at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.