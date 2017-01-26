Elon Musk has a seat at the Donald’s table, and investors seem to like it
This is a good time to be Elon Musk.
Shares in the billionaire’s Tesla Motors have surged 40% since December 1, putting the stock within reach of a 52-week high. The acquisition of SolarCity is complete. Musk’s sprawling Gigafactory is now producing battery cells. And the clean-energy evangelist has the ear of a surprising fellow in Washington — President Donald Trump.
All of this adds up to a dramatic change in fortune from 2016, when there was scepticism about whether Musk could juggle his ambitious goals.
Tesla’s shares crossed above analysts’ 12-month price target this week and are trading at about $254, the highest since April. One factor — progress towards production of the mass-market Model 3 electric car by year-end — has burnished Musk’s appeal as an adviser to the new president.
"Tesla is a poster child for Made in the USA, and the one thing that is a clear focus for Trump is creating manufacturing jobs," said Ben Kallo, an analyst at Robert W Baird. "Investors want to own the stock ahead of the Model 3 launch."
Tesla of Palo Alto, California, produces all of its cars in the US, so Trump’s threats to tax imports could be a boon to this maker of electric vehicles and energy storage devices. Tesla, which has 25,000 workers, builds vehicles in Fremont, California; its Gigafactory lies in a Republican congressional district in Nevada; and it has partnered with Panasonic to produce solar cells and panels starting this year in Buffalo, New York. Rockets launched by his tightly held Space Exploration Technologies are all made at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.
Trump adviser
Musk was one of a dozen chief executives who met Trump at the White House on Monday to talk manufacturing, tax and trade. He serves on the president’s economic advisory board and often meets Trump and his aides.
"Elon Musk has an important line of communication to Donald Trump," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said last week as he raised his price target to $305 from $242. "This strategic relationship between Tesla leadership and the new administration is an important development."
Tesla was little changed on Wednesday at $254.47, about $9 above analysts’ average price target. It’s approaching the 52-week closing high of $265.42, set on April 6, and is about $30 from the closing peak set in September 2014. Analysts remain split on its prospects; eight call it a buy, 10 a hold and six a sell.
The odd couple
Musk, 45, and Trump, 70, may seem an odd pair. Before the election, the SA-born entrepreneur said on CNBC that Trump did not seem to "have the sort of character" that reflected the US well, and urged people to revolt and fight fossil-fuel "propaganda".
Trump chose former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and Scott Pruitt, an ally of the oil and gas industry, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
Even so, there is clearly room for common ground. Musk shocked some of his loyal customers on Tuesday when he declared on Twitter that Tillerson "has the potential to be an excellent sec of state".
Asked to expound, Musk said: "Rex is an exceptionally competent executive, understands geopolitics and knows how to win for his team. His team is now the USA." Musk and Tillerson have expressed support for a tax on carbon emissions.
Twitter reaction
Musk’s support for Tillerson brought fire from Michael Mann, a climate scientist whose claim to fame includes the paper on the hockey-stick chart of temperature data. "You are a hero to so many climate activists Elon," Mann wrote on Twitter. "Please don’t lend your imprimatur to an Exxon Mobil-driven foreign policy."
Policy differences aside, the recent stock surge suggests investors think it wise for Musk to have a seat at the table.
"Elon is being pragmatic," said Joe Dennison, associate portfolio manager of Zevenbergen Capital Investments in Seattle. "The administration’s focus on domestic manufacturing plays into Tesla’s hands. It’s a positive that Elon and Tesla are being recognized for the role that they are playing."
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.