Emissions scandal a mere bump in the road, as VW posts sales record

Berlin — Despite the diesel-emissions scandal rocking Volkswagen, the German car maker achieved record group sales in 2016 of 10.3-million vehicles, including a 12% jump in December.

That figure should put VW ahead of Japanese rival Toyota as the world’s largest car producer by volume.

VW sales are proving resilient despite the diesel emissions scandal, which plunged the group into crisis after it came to light in September 2015.

VW faces a settlement with the US Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency of up to $4bn to resolve civil and criminal investigations, which sources said could be announced as soon as Wednesday.

On Monday, the company suffered a fresh setback when an executive was charged with conspiracy to defraud the US over the diesel emissions cheating. The group was accused of concealing this from regulators.

Despite those challenges, however, VW on Tuesday reported a strong finish to 2016.

December deliveries, including its Audi and Porsche luxury brands, rose to 933,300 vehicles from 834,700 a year earlier, with double-digit gains in China and the US offsetting declines in Germany and Brazil.

Full-year deliveries rose 3.8% from 9.93-million in 2015, VW said.

Toyota said last month it expected to end 2016 with sales of 10.09-million vehicles versus the initial forecast of 10.11-million.

The Japanese rival, which topped delivery rankings for the past four years but trailed VW at mid-year, is expected to report 2016 deliveries in early February.

NordLB analyst Frank Schwope expects VW to keep the world top car maker crown this year. But he said the gap with rivals may shrink as demand in China, which accounts for nearly 40% of VW group sales, may weaken on plans to reduce or phase out tax breaks for small engine cars.

"VW is heavily exposed to possible setbacks in China," said Schwope, who has a "hold" recommendation on VW shares.

