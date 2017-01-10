Volkswagen boosts sales despite ‘dieselgate’ and as FBI arrests boss

Frankfurt — Scandal-hit German car manufacturer Volkswagen (VW) said on Monday it increased sales in 2016, despite strong headwinds after it had admitted to cheating on regulatory emissions tests for millions of vehicles.

VW said it had delivered 5.99-million vehicles last year, up 2.8% over 2015.

While sales in the Americas and western Europe fell sharply, the German manufacturer had made inroads in Asia, especially China, it said.

Under pressure from US authorities, VW admitted in September 2015 to installing "defeat devices" — designed to reduce cars’ emissions of harmful nitrogen oxide when the software detected they were undergoing regulatory tests — in 11-million vehicles worldwide.

The scandal, quickly dubbed "dieselgate" by global media, tarnished VW’s reputation and sapped sales.

In the latest damaging development, The New York Times on Monday said FBI agents had arrested Oliver Schmidt, an executive who led VW’s regulatory compliance office in 2014-15, on conspiracy charges.

With the scandal affecting the US market in particular, VW sales there fell 7.6% in 2016, while across South America the company shipped almost 27% fewer vehicles. Western Europe recorded a more moderate fall of 2% including a 7.2% decline in home market Germany.

VW, however, increased sales in Asia 11.8% including a 14% boost in China, while central and eastern Europe reported a 6.9% increase.

Customers in 2016 had "remained loyal to us in challenging times", said Juergen Stackmann, head of VW brand sales. Nonetheless, the scandal appears far from over for VW.

Quoting anonymous souces, The New York Times said Schmidt would be arraigned in a Detroit court on Monday.

It said lawsuits filed against VW by the states of New York and Massachusetts accused Schmidt of playing a key role in efforts to conceal the emissions cheating from US regulators.

Contacted by AFP, VW said it was continuing to co-operate with the US justice department over the scandal but refused to comment on the reported arrest. "It would not be appropriate to comment on any ongoing investigation or to discuss personnel matters," a spokesman said.

Last week, the paper said the company was close to agreeing to a $2bn fine with the justice department over the scandal. VW has already agreed to settle US civil claims for a total of $15.7bn.

Across the Atlantic, European authorities have pressured VW to compensate EU customers. And in Germany, legislators have set up a committee of inquiry to probe how much government leaders knew about the emissions cheating.

VW in November announced a huge restructuring that would see it shift towards producing electric cars over the coming years, as well as slashing 30,000 jobs by 2020.

AFP