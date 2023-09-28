Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The future of the MBA in focus

Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail's editor-at-large, David Furlonger

28 September 2023 - 17:25
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/13448006
Picture: 123RF/13448006

Business schools are undergoing leadership changes and introducing new programmes to stay competitive on the global stage. Business Day TV discussed the ever-evolving landscape of MBA programmes with Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger.

