The express parcel industry has more than doubled in size in the past decade with the boom in e-commerce — excluding food and groceries — benefiting logistics providers. However, grocery delivery services are also becoming a mainstream offering in SA.
Most of the larger courier businesses in SA are part of multinational groups with extensive global networks and capabilities. DHL Express SA is committed to SA, with a new facility in Gauteng, including a R100m investment in new equipment. Sustainability is also on the agenda, with DHL providing green logistics solutions.
One of the biggest challenges in the express delivery industry is the last mile of same-day delivery. It’s also the key to customer satisfaction. Tech is also important to success in this sphere, with global solutions and reach both globally and intra-country critical in providing one-stop solutions to a demanding audience.
Agility and resilience in overcoming the unique challenges of infrastructure issues, crime and scarce skills in SA has highlighted the innovative aspects of local courier companies.
FREE TO READ | Courier Services Insights
Local courier companies, operating under tough economic conditions, are focusing on increasing their efficiencies
Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
