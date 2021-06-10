News Leader
WATCH: Business confidence hits a three-year high
RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux talks to Business Day TV about the RMB/BER business confidence index
10 June 2021 - 08:14
SA business confidence improved in the second quarter. The RMB/BER morale indicator shows that sentiment is at a better level than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux.
