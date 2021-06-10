Business

News Leader

WATCH: Business confidence hits a three-year high

RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux talks to Business Day TV about the RMB/BER business confidence index

10 June 2021 - 08:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ELWYNN
Picture: 123RF/ELWYNN

SA business confidence improved in the second quarter. The RMB/BER morale indicator shows that sentiment is at a better level than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux.

RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux talks to Business Day TV about the RMB/BER business confidence index

Business confidence returns to pre-Covid-19 levels

Confidence rebounded especially sharply in the manufacturing, retail trade and motor trade sectors
Economy
19 hours ago

African CEOs optimistic about economic prospects, but worried about tax

PwC’s annual survey of corporate leaders shows 68% of African executives believe growth will improve in 2021
Companies
13 hours ago

High oil prices trigger hedge fund buying

Fund managers are responding to signs of continued output restraint, especially from the US shale sector
Opinion
1 day ago

EOH sale of Sybrin for R334m a leg-up for debt-cutting efforts

CEO Stephen van Coller says sale is in line with EOH’s strategic goals of deleveraging the balance sheet and refining business model
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
African financial markets moving up investment ...
Business
2.
FREE TO READ | May 2021 issue of Commercial ...
Business
3.
Retailability and Metier deal sustains the future ...
Business
4.
WATCH: Psyche of success with property ...
Business
5.
How much should your net worth be at age 40?
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.