PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight — Investors migrate to safe-havens on trade-war concerns

This discussion considers the state of crypotcurrencies relative to other stores of wealth and means of exchange, and offers AltCoinTrader's rationale for adding commodities to their platform.

With the ongoing US-China trade tension, investor uncertainty has been increasing around the world moving some towards alternative safe-haven assets. Gold and silver have been on the rise, and the nontraditional Bitcoin, has been gaining momentum on this as well, with Bitcoin seeing a surge in price to over $11,000.

De Sousa unpacks how the global economy is affecting Bitcoin prices and how trading volumes in SA have tended to respond. He also takes time to explain bitcoin mining and the challenges faced by that industry.