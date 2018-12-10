Gold industry enters final phase of slow death

Higher wages and power prices, combined with the geological challenges of the world’s deepest mines, will mean more job losses and less production over the next five years, said Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland.

“When you work out the math, when you keep doing that year after year, you are going to go out of business very quickly,” Holland said in an interview. “The industry will just continue to see a slow death.”

Sibanye, the country’s biggest producer, faces wage strikes at three of its mines. CEO Neal Froneman acknowledges that pressure is building on the miner to resolve its safety problems after more than 20 fatalities this year. If that can be done, he is optimistic that gold mines can survive a little longer.

“It’s an industry in decline, yes, and if sunset means the sun setting in 10 years or 15 years, that’s still 10 or 15 years away,” he said in an interview last month. “There is still money to be made.’’

