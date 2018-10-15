SA’s rich investors pursue responsible investing

“SA was more aligned with the US and Asia, which can possibly be explained by day-to-day exposure to these challenges.”

Increased importance of sustainability was evident even in terms of asset allocation. Schroders said more than half (55%) of SA investors who formed part of the report often invested in funds that consider and report about sustainability factors — 13% more than the global average. Furthermore, more than three-quarters of SA investors had increased their allocation to sustainable investments over the past five years.

Apart from investors, Ground said Schroders had also observed a shift among big companies when it comes to the way they view environmental and social issues. She said diversified mining company Anglo American was one of the companies they engaged with while gathering insights on the importance of sustainability in SA.

“I think people are taking a holistic view on sustainability issues, realising they encompass not only governance issues but also interactions with the environment and society as well,” she said.

It should not be too surprising though since the JSE requires listed companies to include sustainability reports as part of the King code. The JSE was also the first stock exchange to form ​​a Socially Responsible Investment index in 2004, which was later enhanced and renamed the FTSE-JSE Responsible Investment Top 30 Index in 2015.

Sustainability issues are likely to become more important for other SA investors in the near future if the Financial Sector Conduct Authority’s draft directive for sustainability reporting and disclosure requirements becomes law.

The watchdog issued the draft directive affecting pension funds earlier in 2018. If it becomes law, pension funds will have to apply sustainability criteria in their investment strategies and produce investment policy statements to demonstrate the sustainability of their assets.

As companies and investment managers come under pressure to invest more responsibly, Ground said auditors were also facing pressure to keep companies toeing the sustainability and responsible investing line.

“The audit profession is seeing greater scrutiny globally … audit is hugely important. Investors need to have confidence in the numbers.”

