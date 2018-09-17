How Jack Ma opens the door for entrepreneurs in China

Ma was born in 1964 to traditional Chinese musician-storytellers in Hangzhou, an ancient capital known for its historic sites and natural beauty. He honed his English by hanging around the town’s main hotel to practice with tourists. After working as a teacher, Ma turned to business, starting Alibaba.com in 1999 with 17 co-founders. He was not the most technically savvy entrepreneur, but he proved to be an inspiring leader who could rally his forces.

"Intelligent people need a fool to lead them," he once said. "It’s easier to win if you have people seeing things from different perspectives."

Alibaba has brought e-commerce to remote villages and expanded into artificial intelligence, health care and Hollywood movies. Less than 20 years after its founding, the business is valued at $420bn, more than any state-backed enterprises in the country.

"He started his company with 18 people in an apartment and today whenever I pass that place I think of him," says Wei, who is also from Hangzhou. "It’s a 20-year-old apartment complex that doesn’t look posh but I still get inspiration from it."

One of the first to see the promise of Ma was Japan’s Masayoshi Son. The CEO of SoftBank Group led a $20m investment in Alibaba in 2000 and now holds a stake worth about $120bn. "He had no business plan, zero revenue," Son said of Ma. "But his eyes were very strong. I could tell from the way he talked, he has charisma, he has leadership."

Alibaba’s record-setting initial public offering altered China’s tech industry for good. Ma and his team raised $25bn, more than any other company in China.

The impact was immediate. Beijing-based smartphone maker Xiaomi raised venture funding a few months after the initial public offering at the highest valuation in the world, at $46bn. It was soon surpassed by Uber, but the floodgates were open. Venture deals in China rose from $4.4bn in 2013 to $16.6bn in 2014 and reached $62.6bn in 2017, according to the research firm Preqin. China is on track in 2018 to surpass the US in venture capital raised.

"The China start-up scene wouldn’t exist in the same way without Ma," says William Bao Bean, a Shanghai-based partner at venture capital firm SOSV.

"The celebrity of Ma and the success of Alibaba made start-ups an acceptable career choice, which has fuelled one of the biggest technology markets in the world."