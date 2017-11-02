Business

Attend a free Business Day Dialogue on employee engagement

Here's how to secure your seat

What misconceptions do companies have to overcome to satisfy the expectations of their workforce in today’s business world?

You are invited to attend the next instalment in our Business Day Dialogue breakfast series, brought to you by Liberty Corporate, to explore what employee engagement can do for your business and to interact with other guests who could help you make the most of your workforce opportunities.

Expert speakers Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib, and Zipho Sikhakhane, the international speaker, writer and business adviser, will address South Africa’s economic realities, business confidence and the drivers of workforce productivity at this time of the year.

Date: November 14 2017

Time: 7.30am–10am

Venue: The Empire, Parktown, Johannesburg

Want to attend? It’s free

Click here to book your seat by sending us your details before 5pm on November 8 2017. 

 

 

