Win a seat at Business Day’s next Investor Relations conference

Business Day is hosting its second annual Investor Relations and Strategic Communications Conference on May 5 at the JSE in Johannesburg – and you could win a seat at the event.

Investor relations has moved beyond compliance. It has become the central function of successfully listed organisations – a strategic management tool that, when performed well, integrates finance, communication, marketing and corporate governance, according to the National Investor Relations Institute.

It is part of holistic stakeholder engagement and should be aligned with other communication mediums such as public relations and integrated reporting. It promotes efficient communication between a company, the financial community and other constituencies that affect the company’s value creation, valuation and its ability to attract investment capital.

Can your company’s top management afford not to engage with the critical role of investor relations?

Our line-up for this morning conference includes:

Investor relations for the country: a “fireside” chat with Sipho Pityana , non-executive chairman of AngloGold Ashanti, hosted by Jeremy Maggs .

, non-executive chairman of AngloGold Ashanti, hosted by . The challenges investor relations officers (IROs) face and how to manage communication, reputation and valuation in an ever-changing environment led by Twitter – presented by Nicola Tyler , founder and CEO of Business Results Group.

, founder and CEO of Business Results Group. David Shapiro , deputy chairman of Sasfin Securities, reveals his top picks and talks about the impact of good investor relations on investor perception across all stakeholders and how it affects his investment decisions. How much investor relation information does he absorb when evaluating companies for possible investment? What are the trigger words or actions that get his attention? Which mediums does he use?

, deputy chairman of Sasfin Securities, reveals his top picks and talks about the impact of good investor relations on investor perception across all stakeholders and how it affects his investment decisions. How much investor relation information does he absorb when evaluating companies for possible investment? What are the trigger words or actions that get his attention? Which mediums does he use? We’ll host an in-depth panel discussion on “integrated communication”, as companies need to be consistent in messaging throughout all mediums as well as crisis management; in adherence to listing requirements; in dealing with the backlash of social media; and in knowing when to stay quiet and when not to. Our panel members include Cathie Lewis , group company secretary at Grindrod; Ed Jardim , group investor & media executive at Murray & Roberts; Adriana De Roock , MD of Greymatter & Finch; and Nevashnee Naicker , group communications & stakeholder manager at Tiger Brands.

, group company secretary at Grindrod; , group investor & media executive at Murray & Roberts; , MD of Greymatter & Finch; and , group communications & stakeholder manager at Tiger Brands. We also talk to CEOs and their IROs about their relationship with the investment community.

How to win a seat

Simply email your name, surname and cell number to minnaarm@timesmedia.co.za before 5pm on Wednesday April 26 to stand a chance of winning one seat at this event.

Travel and accommodation costs are not included. The winner will be notified by email and should confirm his or her attendance within 24 hours or forfeit the ticket.