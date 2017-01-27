Today‚ the village of some 6‚000 people exists on the edge of the defunct mine — in extreme poverty. "We are just living in Blyvoor‚ there are no jobs here. I’ve tried to get a job but I am told that I am too old‚" said resident Elizabeth Magrietha Jansen.

For more than seven decades‚ the mine operated as one of the world’s largest and most profitable mining concerns. A village grew up around the mine‚ incorporating a community of mine employees‚ their families‚ schools‚ clinics‚ churches‚ playgrounds and meeting spaces. As in many mining towns in SA‚ the researchers noted that the mine provided access to all basic services‚ including water‚ sanitation‚ rubbish collection and security — despite this, theoretically, being the legal responsibility of the state.

In August 2013‚ however‚ the mine initiated insolvency proceedings. Overnight‚ operations stopped and thousands lost their jobs.

In March 2014‚ electricity to the mine’s shaft 5 was closed. The shaft flooded and acid water has continued to collect in the interim‚ leading to "a significant risk of water and soil pollution"‚ the report states. Other environmental mitigation measures on the mine‚ such as dust suppression at the tailings storage facilities‚ ceased when liquidation proceedings started and have never been re-initiated. The report by the two human rights organisations said this has resulted in significant health risks to the residents and damage to the surrounding environment.