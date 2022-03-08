Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Outlook is bleak for humanity

08 March 2022 - 15:46
People power: A crowd gathers in Berlin’s Tiergarten park to protest the war in Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Getty Images/Sean Gallup
People power: A crowd gathers in Berlin’s Tiergarten park to protest the war in Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Getty Images/Sean Gallup

The Doomsday Clock is set every year by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists as a way of showing how much metaphorical time we have left in which to avert catastrophe for mankind. It’s currently at 100 seconds to midnight — the closest it has been to apocalypse.

The volatile and escalating situation between Ukraine, Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation cannot be resolved by military force or political subjugation.

Any act of brinkmanship could result in a deadly chain of events that neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor US President Joe Biden will be able to control and contain. There would be grim global consequences to a nuclear exchange; deadly nuclear debris does not respect neutrality or geographical frontiers.

The constellation of global events is spinning out of control as politicians turn to military leaders for solutions. The fate of the world lies in the hands of irrational men who do not realise that war cannot be an instrument of peace.

It was US president John F Kennedy who warned during the Cuban missile crisis that, in the aftermath of a nuclear war, the living will envy the dead.

Global suicide is no defence; peace and diplomacy are the most powerful weapons of survival.

Farouk Araie
Gauteng

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

JUSTICE MALALA: SA on the wrong side of history

The possibility of nuclear conflagration hangs over the globe. It’s a sobering thought. Whatever lies ahead, there are sure to be profound ...
Features
5 days ago

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: How SA cheered on a murderous autocrat

How shameful, knowing that the spineless ANC is in Putin’s pocket
Opinion
4 days ago

CARIEN DU PLESSIS: Why Moscow needs Africa

As Western opprobrium rises, and with the possibility of sanctions biting, Russia will be looking to frame its invasion of Ukraine in a way that ...
Features
5 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Volodymyr Zelensky is TikTok’s first wartime star

The Ukrainian president has led from the front in the most unusual of ways — with defiant selfie videos to inspire his nation
Opinion
5 days ago

CHRIS ROPER: How Putin is selling the lie

Pro-Russian simpering on social media is driven by the simplest of impulses: the desire for power. Populists and politicians long to live in a ...
Features
5 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: War in a time of technology

NotPetya was not intended to get out into the world, but it nonetheless inflicted chaos on computer systems around the globe, causing at least $10bn ...
Features
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: On Russia, the ANC shows its moral atheism

In Ramaphosa’s ANC, a violent incursion into a sovereign state is just an excuse for another talk shop, another commission, another belated ...
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa’s new brooms must sweep
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: On Russia, the ANC shows its moral ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: How SA cheered on a ...
Opinion
4.
MARC HASENFUSS: Now for the HCI cash-spinner
Opinion / Market Watch
5.
CARMEL RICKARD: Sars given a bloody nose by tax ...
Opinion / In Good Faith

Related Articles

Russia’s nuclear power exports: will they stand the strain of the war in ...

Features

By the numbers | Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

News & Fox / Numbers

War in Europe: another Afghanistan?

News & Fox

JACO VISSER: Mondi, Barloworld and Coronation become casualties of war

Features / Cover Story

How the Russia-Ukraine conflict could influence Africa’s food supplies

Opinion

Russian shelling destroys atomic laboratory in Ukraine built with US

News

Russian snubs UN court hearing on Ukrainian ‘genocide’

World / Europe

TOM EATON: We need a Russian bully like a hole in the head or a knife in bed

Opinion / Columnists

Scores held at anti-war protests in Russia, says watchdog

World / Europe

Ukraine rejects Russia’s ‘humanitarian corridors’

World / Europe

Vladimir Putin tells Ukraine to stop fighting amid new ceasefire calls

World / Europe

Ramaphosa defends SA’s stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.