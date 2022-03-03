TOBY SHAPSHAK: Volodymyr Zelensky is TikTok’s first wartime star
The Ukrainian president has led from the front in the most unusual of ways — with defiant selfie videos to inspire his nation
03 March 2022 - 05:00
If this is the first war in the TikTok era, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is its first star. Refusing to leave the capital, Kyiv, the vocal Zelensky has been on the streets filming selfie videos to inspire his country. They certainly have done that — and made him something of a global social media hit at the same time.
Despite having been urged to leave the capital for safety, he has remained steadfast. According to The Washington Post, when the US apparently offered him a flight out, he replied: "The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride."..
