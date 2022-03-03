TOBY SHAPSHAK: War in a time of technology
NotPetya was not intended to get out into the world, but it nonetheless inflicted chaos on computer systems around the globe, causing at least $10bn worth of damage
03 March 2022 - 05:00
In 2017 the world was rocked by the NotPetya ransomware attack, which caused significant damage to global companies and hospitals. The malware was originally created to attack infrastructure in Ukraine, which at the time was already involved in a civil war with pro-Russian separatists in its eastern region.
NotPetya was not intended to get out into the world, but it nonetheless inflicted chaos on computer systems around the globe, causing at least $10bn worth of damage, according to former US homeland security adviser Tom Bossert...
