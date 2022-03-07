Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: We need a Russian bully like a hole in the head or a knife in bed You can talk war in Ukraine with Armscor’s Phillip Dexter, just don’t marry him B L Premium

When it comes to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, our position is crystal clear: according to President Cyril Ramaphosa SA is “firmly on the side of peace”, which I assume is about a kilometre inside the Polish border because God knows there’s very little peace east of that.

In a newsletter published on Monday Ramaphosa explained that SA had abstained from voting on the UN’s resolution calling for the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine because the resolution “did not foreground the call for meaningful engagement”. In other words, we should never stop or even protest a violent act until both the perpetrator and the victim have checked their diaries and agreed on a date to start a process of restorative justice...