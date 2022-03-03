CARIEN DU PLESSIS: Why Moscow needs Africa
As Western opprobrium rises, and with the possibility of sanctions biting, Russia will be looking to frame its invasion of Ukraine in a way that strengthens its external relations. What does it all mean for Africa?
03 March 2022 - 05:00
The second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for November, is promising to offer a measure of how the war in Ukraine will play out for Moscow’s relations with the continent.
Some in Africa have already spoken out against the superpower. In an address to the UN Security Council on the eve of the invasion, for example, Kenyan ambassador Martin Kimani criticised Moscow for recognising the "independence" of Ukraine’s breakaway regions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now