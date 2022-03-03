Features / Cover Story CARIEN DU PLESSIS: Why Moscow needs Africa As Western opprobrium rises, and with the possibility of sanctions biting, Russia will be looking to frame its invasion of Ukraine in a way that strengthens its external relations. What does it all mean for Africa? B L Premium

The second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for November, is promising to offer a measure of how the war in Ukraine will play out for Moscow’s relations with the continent.

Some in Africa have already spoken out against the superpower. In an address to the UN Security Council on the eve of the invasion, for example, Kenyan ambassador Martin Kimani criticised Moscow for recognising the "independence" of Ukraine’s breakaway regions...