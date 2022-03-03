Features / Cover Story New world (dis)order JUSTICE MALALA: SA on the wrong side of history The possibility of nuclear conflagration hangs over the globe. It’s a sobering thought. Whatever lies ahead, there are sure to be profound implications for the international community of states. Within this uncertainty, SA is at risk of finding itself on the wrong side of history B L Premium

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brings up a raft of short-and long-term local and global scenarios. Many of these are dire, most have profound and long-lasting implications for the global post-Cold War security architecture, and all will demand adroit leadership and diplomacy.

While many commentators have been raking over the history of Russia and Ukraine, and the reasons behind the invasion, the urgent question for the world’s fragile body politic is this: if this is the end of the post-Cold War era, what does the future look like?..