Features CHRIS ROPER: How Putin is selling the lie Pro-Russian simpering on social media is driven by the simplest of impulses: the desire for power. Populists and politicians long to live in a dictatorship where they are in ultimate control

South Africans have provided some truly ridiculous hot takes on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In many cases, I had to double-check whether they were intended as satire or not.

One of the prime idiots on Twitter is former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter and chief bullshit artist, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla — she of the Capitalise The Start Of Every Word To Illustrate The Ponderous And Plodding Nature Of What Passes For Thinking In My Head tweets...