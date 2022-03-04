SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: How SA cheered on a murderous autocrat

It’s no great surprise that SA’s ruling party has shown all the backbone of an eel in its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

First there was the ANC statement issued on Sunday, while shells were raining down on the cities of Ukraine. It was predictably incomprehensible, carefully avoiding any reference to “sovereignty”, “territorial integrity” or “aggression”, and calling instead for such delights as “conglomerating around a negotiating table”.

The government’s position at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday was similarly anodyne, paying lip service to the mounting civilian casualties, providing a potted history of the UN, and calling for a “diplomatic solution to address security concerns of the parties”.

It was an exercise in cherry-picking, flagging some provisions in the UN Charter while ignoring Article 2 in its entirety. You know, the part about “refrain[ing] from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state”. It studiously avoided any mention of Russia’s aggression, leaving the impression, instead, that the invasion arose from some valid grievance that needs to be addressed.

By far the most putrid, though, was the statement from Mathu Joyini, our ambassador to the UN, explaining SA’s abstention from a General Assembly resolution condemning the invasion.

Here the good ambassador finally acknowledged the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity – while justifying utter inaction in support of these principles. The hypocrisy of proclaiming the need for the UN “to take decisions and actions that will lead to a constructive outcome” while doing nothing to support those very decisions and actions is breathtaking. To blindly insist the Security Council must “play its role” is astoundingly naive, given how obviously hog-tied it is by Russia’s veto.

Most offensive, however, is the disingenuity of claiming SA abstained from voting because the resolution didn’t do enough to offer support or make recommendations for the parties to reach a compromise, de-escalate tensions, cease hostilities, and build trust and confidence.

Only, the resolution very clearly derives from the prescripts of both the UN Charter and the Declaration of Principles of International Law Concerning Friendly Relations and Co-operation Among States, both of which highlight the importance of settling disputes by peaceful means – specifically, by negotiation, inquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration and the like. The text of the resolution itself expressly calls for political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and resolution through other peaceful means.

We didn’t abstain from voting because the resolution didn’t do enough to encourage negotiations. We abstained because we’re a minor power in Vladimir Putin’s pocket.

So much for the protection of innocents and the safeguarding of human rights.