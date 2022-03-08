Collective Insight joins FM this week

It’s a big week for Financial Mail as Thursday’s issue of the magazine sees the launch of our maiden collaboration with the Collective Insight project.

Collective Insight (which formerly appeared in Finweek) is well-known for providing a forum for the critical debates that investors have around what financial service products and services can or can’t achieve.

Now, as part of the FM family and with its own section in the magazine, it will assume a larger role by debating the extent that we can expect our financial services industry to address the broader social, environmental and governance issues of South Africa.

Locally, South Africans who have entrusted their savings to the investment industry’s care are asking important questions about the viability of the retirement savings model, and the extent to which issues of fraud (governance), society (jobs and job security) and environment are really being addressed under its fiduciary care. With so many demands and so many agendas, the critical question becomes: who has the power here to direct or implement these radical shifts for the industry?

The latest edition of Collective Insight addresses this question from several different perspectives. To find out more and get to grips with this important conversation, buy this week’s issue of the FM or subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read Collective Insight online.

Join us in the discussion:

The Collective Insight Round Table Discussion takes place virtually next Thursday, the 17th of March, between 5 30pm and 7pm.

This roundtable discussion gives you the opportunity to debate the critical issues raised in this edition of Collective Insight with a number of the authors featured in it.

The session will be moderated by Caretha Laubscher from the FSCA and Anne Cabot-Alletzhauser from the GIBS Responsible Finance Initiative. To register and participate, go to www.corpcam.com/cfa17032022