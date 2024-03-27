Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets after Israeli strikes

Israeli emergency responders inspect a building that was damaged from a rocket fired from Lebanon on March 27, 2024 in Kiryat Shmona, Israel. One man was killed after the Hezbollah rocket barrage on the Northern Israeli city. Picture: AMIR LEVY
Beirut —Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it launched dozens of rockets at Kiryat Shmona, an Israeli town over the border, early on Wednesday in response to deadly Israeli strikes on the village of Hebbariyeh in southern Lebanon a day earlier.
At least seven people were killed in the Israeli strikes on Hebbariyeh, two Lebanese security sources said.
The Israeli strikes appeared to be aimed at the Islamist group’s emergency and relief centre in the village, the sources said. There was no immediate reaction from Israel to the reported Hezbollah strikes on Wednesday or detail of any casualties or damage.
On Tuesday, Israeli air strikes near two towns in northeast Lebanon killed three Hezbollah militants, the group posted on Telegram. Israel confirmed those strikes.
Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire across the border since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza, in the biggest escalation since a month-long conflict between them in 2006.
Reuters
